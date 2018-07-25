Funeral For: Louis G. Fiebelkorn

Funeral Date: July 27, 2018

Louis G. Fiebelkorn, 94, of Oakbank formerly of Lowland, passed away Monday, July 23rd at Selkirk Regional Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie, 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

The funeral service for Louis G. Fiebelkorn will be held Friday, July 27th at 11am at Sobering Funeral Chapel, Beausejour with burial at Beausejour Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Beausejour.

Arrangements by Sobering Funeral Chapel, Beausejour.