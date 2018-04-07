Funeral For: Louise Doerksen

Funeral Date: April 13, 2018

Louise Doerksen, 81, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, April 3rd at her home. She is survived by her husband Tony, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 daughter, and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Louise Doerksen will be held Friday, April 13th at 11am at Springs Church, 725 Lagimodiere Blvd. Winnipeg, with burial at St. Vital Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.