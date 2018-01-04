Funeral For: Louise Falk

Funeral Date: January 8, 2018

Louise Falk, 89, of Steinbach, passed away Wednesday, January 3rd at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob.

The funeral service for Louise Falk will be held Monday, 2pm at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Steinbach with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethesda Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.