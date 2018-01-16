Funeral For: Luella Andres

Funeral Date: January 20, 2018

Luella Andres, 83, of Steinbach passed away Monday, January 15th at Health Sciences Centre. She is survived by her husband Ben, 5 daughters, 5 sons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral service for Luella Andres will be held Saturday, January 20th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Northern Canadian Evangelical Mission.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.