Funeral For: Margaret Adella Phillips

Funeral Date: July 28, 2018

Margaret Adella Phillips, 96, of Steinbach formerly of Rivers, passed away Wednesday, July 18th at Rest Haven Care Home. She is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, John.

The funeral service for Margaret Adella Phillips will be held Saturday, July 28th at 1pm at Memories Chapel, Brandon with burial at Brandon Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the funeral home prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Haven Group Foundation.

Arrangements by Memories Chapel, Brandon.