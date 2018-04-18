Funeral For: Margaret Banman (Nee Krahn)

Funeral Date: April 23, 2018

Margaret Banman (Nee Krahn), 93 of Winkler formerly of Kronsgart passed away Wednesday April 18th at Salem Home. She was predeceased by her husband George, 1 daughter and 1 son.

The funeral service for Margaret Banman (Nee Krahn) will be held Monday April 23rd, 11am at Winkler Grace Mennonite Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Sunday April 22nd from 1-8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation Inc.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler