Memorial For: Margaret Elias Nee Friesen

Memorial Date: May 7, 2018

Margaret Elias Nee Friesen, 91, of Winkler formerly of Reinland, passed away Thursday, May 3rd at Salem Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Edward, 1 son-in-law and 1 grandson in infancy.

A memorial service for Margaret Elias Nee Friesen will be held Monday, May 7th at 11am at Winkler Emmanuel Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Sunday from 1 to 7pm.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.