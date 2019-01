Memorial For: Margaret Franz

Memorial Date: January 16, 2019

Margaret Franz, 94, formerly of Brandon, passed away Thursday, January 10th at Hillcrest Personal Care Home. She is survived by her husband Peter, 1 daughter, 3 sons, and their families.

A memorial service for Margaret Franz will be held Wednesday, January 16th at 2pm at Grace Mennonite Church, 951 10th St, Brandon.

Donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee Canada.

Arrangements by Brockie Donovan Funeral Home, Brandon.