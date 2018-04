Memorial For: Margaret Louise Derksen Nee Neufeld

Memorial Date: April 13, 2018

Margaret Louise Derksen Nee Neufeld, 89, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, April 3rd at Donwood Manor. She is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Cornelius Derksen, 1 son-in-law and 2 brothers.

A memorial service for Margaret Louise Derksen Nee Neufeld will be held Friday, April 13th at 10:30am at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue, with ash interment at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens at 2pm. Please meet inside cemetery gates.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.