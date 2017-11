Memorial For: Margaret Schellenberg

Memorial Date: December 1, 2017

Margaret Schellenberg, 99, of Winnipeg formerly of Gretna, passed away Sunday, November 26th at Grace Hospital. She is survived by 3 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Margaret Schellenberg will be held Friday, December 1st at 2pm at Young United Church, 222 Furby Street.

Donations may be made to West Broadway Community Ministry.

Arrangements by Thomson Funeral Home, Winnipeg.