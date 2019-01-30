Memorial For: Margaret Toews (Nee Dyck)

Memorial Date: February 2, 2019

Margaret Toews (Nee Dyck), 86, of Steinbach formerly of Grunthal, passed away Tuesday, January 28th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 3 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry.

A memorial service for Margaret Toews (Nee Dyck) will be held Saturday, February 2nd at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Grunthal Cemetery prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Southern Health Santè Sud - Cancer Care.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.