Funeral For: Maria Tiessen

Funeral Date: August 24, 2018

Maria Tiessen, 89, of Winnipeg, passed away Wednesday, August 22nd at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Johan and 1 son-in-law.

The funeral service for Maria Tiessen will be held Friday, August 24th at 10am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, with burial at Green Acres Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.