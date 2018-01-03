Funeral For: Marianne Begalke

Funeral Date: January 6, 2018

Marianne Begalke, 80, of Steinbach passed away Friday, December 29th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Walter.

The funeral service for Marianne Begalke will be held Saturday, January 6th at 2pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Steinbach with burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.