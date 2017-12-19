Memorial For: Marie Wiens

Memorial Date: December 22, 2017

Marie Wiens, 75 of Giroux passed away Monday December 18th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband Earl, 1 daughter, 1 son and their families.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Marie Wiens will be held Friday December 22nd, 2pm at New Bothwell Christian Fellowship Church with ash interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Anna’s House or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach