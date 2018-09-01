Memorial For: Marlene Neufeld

Memorial Date: September 4, 2018

Marlene Neufeld, 75, of Winnipeg passed way Thursday, August 23rd at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Henry, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sister, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Marlene Neufeld will be held Tuesday, September 4th at 10am at First Mennonite Church, 922 Notre Dame Avenue.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba or Riverview Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.