Memorial Reception For: Martha Driedger (nee Kehler)

Memorial Reception Date: July 23, 2018

Martha Driedger (nee Kehler), 82, of Winkler formerly of Portage la Prairie, passed away Thursday, July 19th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Ben.

The Memorial Reception for Martha Driedger (nee Kehler) will be held Monday, 3pm at Winkler Mennonite Church, with burial at 1:30pm at Rudnerwiede Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home in Winkler, Saturday, 1-8pm.

Donations may be made to The Bunker.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.