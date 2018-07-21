Memorial Reception For: Martha Driedger (nee Kehler)
Memorial Reception Date: July 23, 2018
Martha Driedger (nee Kehler), 82, of Winkler formerly of Portage la Prairie, passed away Thursday, July 19th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Ben.
The Memorial Reception for Martha Driedger (nee Kehler) will be held Monday, 3pm at Winkler Mennonite Church, with burial at 1:30pm at Rudnerwiede Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home in Winkler, Saturday, 1-8pm.
Donations may be made to The Bunker.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.
Martha Driedger (nee Kehler)
Memorial Reception For: Martha Driedger (nee Kehler)
