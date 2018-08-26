Memorial For: Martha Enns (nee Ginter)

Memorial Date: August 29, 2018

Martha Enns (nee Ginter), 86, of Winkler, formerly of Friedensruh, passed away Friday, August 24th, at Salem Home. She is survived by 4 daughters, 7 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, 1 son, 1 granddaughter, and 1 great-grandson.

A memorial service for Martha Enns (nee Ginter) will be held Wednesday, 2pm, at Faith Evangelical Bible Church, Winkle with burial one hour prior to the service at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.