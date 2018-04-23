Memorial For: Martha Hildebrandt

Memorial Date: April 27, 2018

Martha Hildebrandt, 97, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, April 20th at Calvary Place. She is survived by 1 son, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and numerous siblings.

A memorial service for Martha Hildebrandt will be held Friday, April 27th at 12 noon at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.