Funeral For: Mary B. Barkman

Funeral Date: December 22, 2017

Memorial Date: December 29, 2017

Mary B. Barkman, 87 of Winnipeg formerly of Regina, Saskatchewan passed away Monday December 18th at Deer Lodge Centre. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, 5 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John K. Barkman.

The funeral service for Mary B. Barkman will be held Friday December 22nd, 10am at Regina Funeral Home, 4001 Victoria Avenue East with burial at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Regina.

A memorial service for Mary B. Barkman will be held Friday December 29th at Eastview Community Church, 3500 DeVries Avenue, East St. Paul, Manitoba.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg