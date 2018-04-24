Funeral For: Mary Blatz Nee Neufeld

Funeral Date: April 27, 2018

Mary Blatz Nee Neufeld, 90, of Steinbach formerly of Randolf, passed away Thursday, April 19th at her residence. She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Diedrich.

The funeral service for Mary Blatz Nee Neufeld will be held Friday, April 27th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Randolf Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Thursday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.