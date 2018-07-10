Funeral For: Mary Boschman

Funeral Date: July 13, 2018

Mary Boschman, 84 of MacGregor passed away Monday July 9th at Portage Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 6 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Abe and 1 son.

The funeral service for Mary Boschman will be held Friday July 13th, 2pm at MacGregor Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Sommerfeld Cemetery, Austin.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, MacGregor, Thursday July 12th from 5-7pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MacGregor Health Foundation.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Home, MacGregor