Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: Mary Enns
Funeral Date: December 29, 2018
Mary Enns, 90, of Morris formerly of Carlowrie, passed away Sunday, December 23rd at Red River Valley Lodge, Morris. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Herman, and 2 sisters.
The funeral service for Mary Enns will be held Saturday, 11am at Arnaud Mennonite Church with burial at Lichtenau Cemetery, Ste. Elizabeth.
Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Donations may be made to MCC or Foodgrains Bank.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login