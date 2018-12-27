Funeral For: Mary Enns

Funeral Date: December 29, 2018

Mary Enns, 90, of Morris formerly of Carlowrie, passed away Sunday, December 23rd at Red River Valley Lodge, Morris. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Herman, and 2 sisters.

The funeral service for Mary Enns will be held Saturday, 11am at Arnaud Mennonite Church with burial at Lichtenau Cemetery, Ste. Elizabeth.

Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC or Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.