Funeral For: Mary Ginter

Funeral Date: December 19, 2017

Mary Ginter, 93, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, December 13th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 5 sons, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry.

The funeral service for Mary Ginter will be held Tuesday, December 19th at 11am at New Hope Community Church, 214 Henderson Highway, with burial at 3pm at Blumenthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Siloam Mission.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.