Memorial For: Mary Harder (Nee Wiebe)

Memorial Date: April 12, 2019

Mary Harder (Nee Wiebe), 90, of Selkirk formerly of Altona, passed away Sunday, January 13th in Selkirk. She is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jake.

A memorial service for Mary Harder (Nee Wiebe) will be held Friday, April 12th at 1pm at Bethel Mennonite Church, Winnipeg, with ash interment at a later date.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.