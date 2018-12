Private Funeral For: Mary Heinrichs (nee Sawatzky)

Private Funeral Date:

Mary Heinrichs (nee Sawatzaky), 70, of Morden passed away Sunday, December 23rd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Rob, 2 sons, and their families.

The private service for Mary Heinrichs (nee Sawatzaky) will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.