Funeral For: Mary Janzen (nee Dyck)

Funeral Date: September 5, 2018

Mary Janzen (nee Dyck), 93, of Winkler, passed away Sunday, September 2nd at Salem Home. She is survived by 1 son. She was predeceased by her husband Bill.

The funeral service for Mary Janzen (nee Dyck) will be held Wednesday, September 5th at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church, with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 4th from 1 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.