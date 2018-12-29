Funeral For: Mary Kehler

Funeral Date: January 3, 2019

Mary Kehler, 93, of Winnipeg, passed away Wednesday, December 26th at Seven Oaks Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter and 1 son.

Cremation has taken place.

The funeral service for Mary Kehler will be held Thursday, January 3rd at 2pm at Glen Lawn Funeral Home, 455 Lagimodiere Boulevard, Winnipeg.

Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home.