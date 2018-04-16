Memorial For: Mary Klassen (Nee Franz)

Memorial Date: April 21st, 2018

Mary Klassen (Nee Franz), 85 of Winkler formerly of Blumenort passed away Sunday April 15th at Rock Lake Personal Care Home, Pilot Mound. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John K. Klassen.

A memorial service for Mary Klassen (Nee Franz) will be held Saturday, 11am at Bluemenort Mennonite Church, Rosetown with burial at Blumenort Cemetery prior to the service at 10am.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Friday from 1-6pm.Donations may be made to Blumenort Mennonite Church Missions.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler