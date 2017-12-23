Funeral For: Mary Martens (Nee Hildebrand)

Funeral Date: December 27, 2017

Mary Martens (Nee Hildebrand), 92, of Altona formerly of Halbstadt, passed away Friday, December 22nd at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived 6 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Herman, and 1 son-in-law.

The funeral service for Mary Martens (Nee Hildebrand) will be held Wednesday, 11:00am at Altona Evangelical Mennonite Mission Church, with burial at Altona Town Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Tuesday, 1-9pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to the Gideons.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.