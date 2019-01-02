Funeral For: Mary Neumann (nee Pokrant)

Funeral Date: January 5, 2018

Mary Neumann (nee Pokrant), 86, of Emerson passed away Saturday, December 29th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Cliff, 1 son, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son, 1 sister and 1 brother.

Cremation has taken place.

The funeral service for Mary Neumann (nee Pokrant) will be held Saturday, January 5th at 2pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedensthal.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.