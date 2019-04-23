Funeral For: Mary Nickel Nee Thiessen

Funeral Date: April 27, 2019

Mary Nickel Nee Thiessen, 91, of Grunthal formerly of Stuartburn, passed away Monday, April 22nd at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by 2 daughters, 5 sons, 1 son-in-law and their families. She was predeceased by her husband George and 3 daughters.

The funeral service for Mary Nickel Nee Thiessen will be held Saturday, April 27th at 2pm at Grunthal Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Stuartburn Sommerfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Grunthal Bergthaler Mennonite Church Friday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and one hour prior to the funeral service.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.