Funeral For: Mary Wagner Nee Peters

Funeral Date: July 31st, 2018

Mary Wagner Nee Peters, 103, of Winnipeg formerly of Rosenbach, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 26th at Heritage Lodge. She was predeceased by her husband Adolph.

The funeral service for Mary Wagner Nee Peters will be held Tuesday July 31st, 11am at Elim Chapel, Winnipeg.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.