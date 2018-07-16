Funeral For: Mary Warkentin

Funeral Date: July 19, 2018

Mary Warkentin, 89, of Crystal City formerly of Steinbach, passed away Saturday, July 7th at Prairieview Lodge, Pilot Mound. She is survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Mary Warkentin will be held Thursday, July 19th at 2pm at Wheatland Chapel, Pilot Mound with burial at Crystal City Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Gideon’s.

Arrangements by Wheatland Funeral Service, Pilot Mound.