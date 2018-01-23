Memorial For: Mary Wiebe (Nee Wall)

Memorial Date: January 26, 2018

Mary Wiebe (Nee Wall), 90 of Winnipeg passed away Sunday January 21st at Concordia Place. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 4 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John Henry Wiebe, 1 sister, 4 brothers and 1 son in infancy.

A memorial service for Mary Wiebe (Nee Wall) will be held Friday January 26th, 2pm at McIvor Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church, 200 McIvor Avenue, Winnipeg with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens following the viewing.

Viewing will be at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg, Friday Janary 26th from 11:30am- 12:15pm.

Donations may be made to MCC or The Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg