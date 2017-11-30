Funeral For: Mary Wieler

Funeral Date: December 2, 2017

Mary Wieler, 91, of Walhalla, North Dakota formerly of Haskett, Manitoba, passed away Monday, November 27th at Pembilier (pemm-bih-leer) Nursing Centre, Walhalla. She is survived by 4 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry, 4 sisters and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Mary Wieler will be held Saturday, December 2nd at 11am at Walhalla Lutheran Church with burial pending.

Visitation will be held at Askew Funeral Home, Walhalla Friday from 5 to 7pm with family sharing to follow. Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Back to the Bible or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Askew Funeral Home, Walhalla.