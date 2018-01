Memorial For: Meindert DeVries

Memorial Date: January 9, 2018

Meindert DeVries, 90, of Grunthal formerly of Winnipeg, passed away Friday, January 5th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Trudy.

A memorial service for Meindert DeVries will be held Tuesday, January 9th at 2:30pm at Providence United Reformed Church, 2615 Henderson Highway, with private family interment.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.