Funeral For: Mel Friesen
Funeral Date: No service
Mel Friesen, 73, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, September 20th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.
Cremation has taken place.
No formal service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roseau River Bible Camp.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.
