Funeral For: Melvin Wyryha

Funeral Date: December 28, 2018

Melvin Wyryha, 66, of Pansy passed away Wednesday, December 19th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Christine, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, 1 sister, 1 brother, 1 brother-in-law and 1 sister-in-law.

The funeral service for Melvin Wyryha will be held Friday, December 28th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with ash interment at a later date.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Thursday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and prior to the funeral service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.