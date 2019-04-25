Memorial For: Michael Blaner
Memorial Date: April 28, 2019
Michael Blaner, 85, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at Victoria General Hospital. He is survived by 3 sons, 1 sister, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley.
Cremation has taken place.
A memorial service for Michael Blaner will be held Sunday, April 28th at 1:30pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg.
Donations may be made to St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, or the Heart Failure Clinic Program.
Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.
Michael Blaner
