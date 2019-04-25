Memorial For: Michael Blaner

Memorial Date: April 28, 2019

Michael Blaner, 85, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at Victoria General Hospital. He is survived by 3 sons, 1 sister, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Michael Blaner will be held Sunday, April 28th at 1:30pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg.

Donations may be made to St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, or the Heart Failure Clinic Program.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.