Funeral For: Mildred Klassen Nee Loewen

Funeral Date: Pending

Mildred Klassen Nee Loewen, 87, of Winnipeg formerly of Morris, passed away Sunday, July 15th at Calvary Place Personal Care Home. She is survived by 5 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Ed.

The funeral service for Mildred Klassen Nee Loewen are pending.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.