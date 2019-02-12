Funeral For: Monique Daneault Nee Sabourin

Funeral Date: February 16, 2019

Monique Daneault Nee Sabourin, 62, of St. Jean Baptiste passed away Monday, February 11th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her partner Dave Chassie, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 5 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacques (Dino) Daneault and parents Louis and Annette Sabourin.

The funeral service for Monique Daneault Nee Sabourin will be held Saturday, February 16th at 1:30pm at St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church. A private family burial of the urn will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.