Funeral For: Neil Neufeld

Funeral Date: April 22, 2019

Neil Neufeld, 89, of Winkler formerly of Winnipeg, passed away Thursday, April 18th at Salem Home, Winkler. He is survived by his wife Marie, 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families.

The funeral service for Neil Neufeld will be held Monday, April 22nd at 11am at E.M.M. Church Winkler, with burial prior to the service at Westridge Memorial Gardens, Winkler.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.