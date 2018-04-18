Funeral For: Nellie Zacharias

Funeral Date: April 21, 2018

Nellie Zacharias, 93, of New Bothwell passed away Tuesday, April 17th at Bethesda Hospital. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Jacob Peters, her 2nd husband Peter Zacharias and 3 daughters, 2 in infancy.

The funeral service for Nellie Zacharias will be held Saturday, April 21st at 2pm at New Bothwell Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Friday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.