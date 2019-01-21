Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: Nettie Kauenhofen
Funeral Date: January 25, 2019
Nettie Kauenhofen, 93, of Steinbach formerly of Winnipeg, passed away Monday, January 21st at Bethesda Regional Hospital.
The funeral service for Nettie Kauenhofen will be held Friday, 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.
Viewing will be at the chapel 1 hour prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel.

