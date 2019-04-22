Memorial For: Nettie Reimer (Nee Driedger)

Memorial Date: April 26, 2019

Nettie Reimer (Nee Driedger), 77 of Steinbach passed away Saturday April 20th at Heritage Life Personal Care Home, Niverville. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Ben Wiebe, 2nd husband Elmer Reimer, 1 son and 1 grandson.

A memorial service for Nettie Reimer (Nee Driedger) will be held Friday April 26th, 1pm at Prairie Rose EMC, Landmark with burial prior to the service at 10am at Mennonite Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach, Thursday April 25th from 7-9pm.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach