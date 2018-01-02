Memorial For: Nettie Rempel

Memorial Date: January 5, 2018

Nettie Rempel, 92, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, December 29th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Gerhard.

A memorial service for Nettie Rempel will be held Friday, January 5th at 2pm at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street, with burial prior to the service at Glenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.