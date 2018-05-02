Funeral For: Nettie Sawatsky

Funeral Date: May 4, 2018

Nettie Sawatsky, 97, of Virden formerly Hochfeld, passed away Sunday, April 29th at Virden. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry, 1 infant daughter, 1 son, and 1 granddaughter.

The funeral service for Nettie Sawatsky will be held Friday, May 4th at 2pm at Oak Lake Mennonite Church with burial at Oak Lake Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden Thursday from 7 to 9pm and at the church one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Oak Lake Cemetery or Oak Lake Mennonite Church.

Arrangements by G.R Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden.