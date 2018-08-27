Memorial For: Nicholas August Hildebrand

Memorial Date: August 29, 2018

Nicholas August Hildebrand, 66, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, August 21st. He is survived by 1 daughter (Katherine Labiuk), 1 son (Matthew Hildebrand), 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Lena Hildebrand.

A memorial service for Nicholas August Hildebrand will be held Wednesday, August 29th at 10am at Elmwood Mennonite Brethren Church, 145 Henderson Highway. Notice of interment to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Arnes.