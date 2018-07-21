Memorial For: Norman Henry Brown

Memorial Date: July 27, 2018

Norman Henry Brown, 82, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, July 18th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy.

A memorial service for Norman Henry Brown will be held Friday, July 27th at 1pm at Grant Memorial Baptist Church, 877 Wilkes Avenue, with burial at Austin Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Power To Change Ministries.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Home, MacGregor.