Memorial For: Norman Leigh Mankey

Memorial Date: February 15, 2019

Norman Leigh Mankey, 37, of Vita passed away suddenly Friday, February 1st. He is survived by his dad Norman Mankey, mom Jeanne Bye, 1 sister, 1 brother, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

A memorial service for Norman Leigh Mankey will be held Friday, February 15th at 2pm at Southland Church Chapel, Steinbach.